Gas (GAS) Price Tops $1.83 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and $10.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00108499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00068196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00255109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.46 or 0.84490909 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.