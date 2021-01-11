Gems Price Hits $0.0002 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Gems has a market capitalization of $204,543.43 and $44,406.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gems Token Profile

Gems (GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

