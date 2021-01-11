GHOST Price Tops $0.0741 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One GHOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $111,064.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064182 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00242442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00061388 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.28 or 0.87101508 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

