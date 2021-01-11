Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $777,100.00 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $108.05 or 0.00302532 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $162.57 million and approximately $777,100.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

