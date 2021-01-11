Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Raised to C$2.45

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.65 to C$2.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CVE:GRN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$245.41 million and a PE ratio of -85.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.75.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

