Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.71 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. 17,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,499. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 272.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

