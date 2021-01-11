Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Receives €57.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €57.98 ($68.21).

Several research firms have commented on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of HLAG opened at €106.60 ($125.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.76. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

