Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research firms have commented on HSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 217.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

