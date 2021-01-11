Head to Head Analysis: Sprott (NYSE:SII) vs. CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sprott and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 CURO Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sprott currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. CURO Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.03%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than CURO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% CURO Group 10.64% 115.45% 8.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $72.50 million 10.67 $10.20 million $0.04 757.75 CURO Group $1.14 billion 0.48 $111.49 million $2.65 5.03

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CURO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sprott pays out 2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CURO Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CURO Group beats Sprott on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, AvÃ­o Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

