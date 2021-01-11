Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 929.78 ($12.15).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON HSX traded down GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 969.80 ($12.67). 212,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,241. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,028.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 886.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -11.69. Hiscox Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,407 ($18.38).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

