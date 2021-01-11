HOLD (HOLD) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $2,985.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00023684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00112599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00266337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00064219 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.94 or 0.89068431 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.