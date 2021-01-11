Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Buys 1,214 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

OTIS traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.36. 1,505,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

