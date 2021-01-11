HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.09.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $405.24. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,840. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -224.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,635,000.00. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,472 shares of company stock valued at $29,717,717. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

