Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.57. 26,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

