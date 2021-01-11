Huntington National Bank Sells 5,464 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $214.35. 86,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

