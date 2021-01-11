Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Global Securities

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.
Huntsman stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
