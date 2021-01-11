Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Global Securities

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.