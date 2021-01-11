I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $428.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00377842 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029135 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01198206 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,625,051 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

