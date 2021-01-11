Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.50 ($17.06) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.56 ($13.60).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.