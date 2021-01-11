IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $516.49

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $516.49 and last traded at $507.90, with a volume of 493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.20.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

