IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $16.80. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 231,069 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

