Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $333.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.60.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 626.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.92. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.