Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Critical Review

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 1 6 11 0 2.56 Independent Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.55, suggesting a potential downside of 14.86%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.17%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80% Independent Bank 24.99% 7.97% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 2.27 $2.51 billion $2.77 11.26 Independent Bank $562.31 million 4.52 $165.18 million $5.62 13.71

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Fifth Third Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages and home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and personal loans. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine (ATM) cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. It operates through a network of 95 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 15 commercial banking centers, 9 investment management offices, and 7 mortgage lending centers in Eastern Massachusetts, Greater Boston, the South Shore, and the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

