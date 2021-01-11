Inex Project 1-Day Volume Tops $1,164.00 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 1,474.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 119.3% higher against the US dollar. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $1,164.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00649147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00237917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061194 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,903,332,163 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

