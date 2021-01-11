Inex Project (INEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Inex Project has a total market cap of $370,282.36 and approximately $76.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 227.5% higher against the dollar. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Inex Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00109774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00062149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,810.63 or 0.87036230 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

Inex Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.