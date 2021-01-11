Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0000

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 103.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $4,973.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

