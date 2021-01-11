InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) (LON:IDP) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

Shares of InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) (LON:IDP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $36.50. InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) shares last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 447,863 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95.

In other InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) news, insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 387,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £271,533.50 ($354,760.26).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

