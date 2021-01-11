Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-768 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.45 million.Inovalon also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,931.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

