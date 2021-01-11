Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £140.60 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($183.69).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73) per share, with a total value of £154.92 ($202.40).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,763.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,717.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £64.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

