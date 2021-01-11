Intuit (INTU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU):

1/11/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $378.00 to $383.00.

12/22/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $378.00 to $383.00.

12/11/2020 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.<“

12/9/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $412.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $382.00 to $391.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $378.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $382.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $372.34. 1,514,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,230. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $387.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.06 and a 200-day moving average of $331.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

