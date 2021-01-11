IQ.cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203,731.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $156,008.51 and approximately $203,731.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00237478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061073 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.84 or 0.87338503 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

