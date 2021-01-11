iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 243,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $53.09.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

