iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.78. 243,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,972. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

