iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $64.67. 9,410,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,895,646. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.