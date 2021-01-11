iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Moller Financial Services’ 7th Largest Position

Moller Financial Services cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after buying an additional 1,568,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.86. The stock had a trading volume of 220,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

