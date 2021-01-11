iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,314,000 after buying an additional 1,568,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

