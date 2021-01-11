iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,964 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 3.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDQ opened at $27.22 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

