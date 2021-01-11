iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after buying an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,753,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 500,430 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.