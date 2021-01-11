iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,695. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

