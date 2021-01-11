iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 36,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.06. 316,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

