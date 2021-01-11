Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

J stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.04. 11,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,800. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.41.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,813,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,165,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

