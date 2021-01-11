Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 130,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

