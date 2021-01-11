John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $112,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

