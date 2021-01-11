John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $242.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

