John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,049,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.