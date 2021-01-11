Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $98,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,640 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.68. 299,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,800. The stock has a market cap of $420.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

