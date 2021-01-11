JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.77 ($12.67).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.02 and a 200 day moving average of €9.60. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

