JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.77 ($12.67).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.02 and a 200 day moving average of €9.60. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

