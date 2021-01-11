Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.45 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $252.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

