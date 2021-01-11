Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.10 on Monday. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -474.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

