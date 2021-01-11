Kuke Music Holding Limited Plans $55 Million IPO for January 15th (KUKE)

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) is planning to raise $55 million in an IPO on Friday, January 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Kuke Music Holding Limited generated $29.7 million in revenue and $10 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $325.6 million.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Tiger Brokers, AMTD, China Securities International and Valuable Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Kuke Music Holding Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to amplify the impact of classical music in China. We are a leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription and education services in China. Powered by our rich and diverse content offerings, we were the largest classical music licensing service provider and the second largest online classical music subscription service provider in China in 2019, according to Frost & Sullivan, representing 46.6% and 13.8%, respectively, of the market share in terms of revenue. Leveraging our extensive content library and deep expertise in music education, we are also a leading smart music education service provider in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, we ranked first in smart piano wholesale revenue, with a 20.4% market share, and second in both sales revenue of smart pianos and smart piano education services and number of music students using our smart pianos, with a 20.5% and 20.4% market share, respectively, in 2019. In addition, following our acquisition of BMF in February 2020, we are one of the few companies in China with the experience and scale to organize large-scale live classical music events. With nearly 20 years of experience in the music industry, we have devoted ourselves to making classical music more accessible in China. *Revenue and profit figures are for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019. “.

Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and has 108 employees. The company is located at Building 96 4 San Jian Fang South Block Chaoyang District, Beijing 100024 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-010-6561 0392.

