Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 49.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 49.70 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

